Liverpool fullback Robertson determined to rediscover best form
Liverpool fullback Robertson determined to rediscover best form
Liverpool veteran Andy Robertson is confident that he can prove his critics wrong.

The left-back believes that he can still enjoy many great seasons in the Premier League.

Robertson, who is now 30, is being viewed as a possible liability in defense by some fans and pundits.

After a 2-0 win over Aston Villa, Robertson said: “Last couple of games I’ve been on the bench and I got doubters for the first time in a long time, first time at this club. 

“But it suits me in this position. I am trying to prove people wrong again. I tried to do that against Villa.

“I want to play every game, of course, but that was not possible. I knew that the next time I got a chance I would take it and that’s what I tried to do.”

Premier League, Robertson Andrew, Liverpool
