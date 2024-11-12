Liverpool fullback Robertson determined to rediscover best form

Liverpool veteran Andy Robertson is confident that he can prove his critics wrong.

The left-back believes that he can still enjoy many great seasons in the Premier League.

Robertson, who is now 30, is being viewed as a possible liability in defense by some fans and pundits.

After a 2-0 win over Aston Villa, Robertson said: “Last couple of games I’ve been on the bench and I got doubters for the first time in a long time, first time at this club.

“But it suits me in this position. I am trying to prove people wrong again. I tried to do that against Villa.

“I want to play every game, of course, but that was not possible. I knew that the next time I got a chance I would take it and that’s what I tried to do.”