Ref Coote admits he's in video slating Klopp and Liverpool

Premier League referee David Coote may be on the verge of losing his job at the PGMOL.

Coote has admitted that he was the person in a video that surfaced on social media this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

In the video, Coote can be seen and heard referring to Jurgen Klopp in derogatory terms.

He also spoke ill of Klopp’s club at the time, Liverpool, as he had recently refereed one of their games.

He is asked: "What did you think of the Liverpool game earlier?" Coote responds: "Liverpool were s***." He is then asked: "What do you think of Jurgen Klopp?" To which Coote replied: "C***. Absolute c***.

"Aside from having a right pop at me when I refereed them against Burnley in lockdown, he accused me of lying then had a right f****** pop at me."

He then added: "I've got no interest in speaking to someone who's f****** arrogant. So I do my best not to speak to him. James Milner's alright.

"You can see me there (in a picture on his phone) with a mask on. Got to careful right, we're social distancing, we're two metres apart. But my God, German c***. F*** me."