Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim reveals Man Utd formation and will talk to Van Nistelrooy: 'Great job'
Exclusive: Rosalino also leaves Sporting CP with Amorim for Man Utd
Man Utd and Amorim discuss ambitious move for Chelsea outcast Nkunku
Man Utd boss Amorim: You've been pronouncing my name wrong!

Ref Coote suspended as Liverpool and Klopp investigation launched

Paul Vegas
Ref Coote suspended as Liverpool and Klopp investigation launched
Ref Coote suspended as Liverpool and Klopp investigation launchedAction Plus
Premier League referee David Coote has been suspended over allegations of criticising Liverpool and their former manager Jurgen Klopp in a video.

The alleged video has been shared on social media and reportedly shows Coote discussing Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Burnley in 2020.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Klopp was critical of Coote's performance after the game and BBC Sport reports in the video the man alleged to be Coote says Klopp had "a right pop at me when I reffed them against Burnley in lockdown". He also calls Klopp arrogant.

Coote was in charge of Liverpool's 2-0 win against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Refereeing body PGMOL have now suspended Coote while they investigate.

English Football League chairman Rick Parry told BBC Sport: "PGMOL is dealing with it - they have suspended him - they've acted quickly and they will make sure they deal with it thoroughly and professionally." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueLiverpoolBurnley
Related Articles
Martinez on ambitions at Villa under Emery: My goal is always to win the league
Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold's scan reveals seriousness of hamstring injury
Moshiri wanted Balotelli to be a strike partner with Kean at Everton