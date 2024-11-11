Ref Coote suspended as Liverpool and Klopp investigation launched

Premier League referee David Coote has been suspended over allegations of criticising Liverpool and their former manager Jurgen Klopp in a video.

The alleged video has been shared on social media and reportedly shows Coote discussing Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Burnley in 2020.

Klopp was critical of Coote's performance after the game and BBC Sport reports in the video the man alleged to be Coote says Klopp had "a right pop at me when I reffed them against Burnley in lockdown". He also calls Klopp arrogant.

Coote was in charge of Liverpool's 2-0 win against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Refereeing body PGMOL have now suspended Coote while they investigate.

English Football League chairman Rick Parry told BBC Sport: "PGMOL is dealing with it - they have suspended him - they've acted quickly and they will make sure they deal with it thoroughly and professionally."