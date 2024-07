Petrovic weighing up options at Chelsea

Djordje Petrovic is considering his future at Chelsea.

That's according to transfer expert Nicolo Schira, who has stated the the 24 year-old goalkeeper could be on the move this summer.

The report arrives just as Real Madrid keeper Andriy Lunin is being linked with Chelsea in a swap for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea also have goalkeepers Robert Sánchez, 26, and Gabriel Slonina, 20, in the squad.

Petrovic has a deal with the Blues to 2030.