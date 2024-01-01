Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad
Argentine president Milei sacks Minister after Messi apology demanded; Chelsea midfielder Enzo receives official support

DONE DEAL: Al Qadsiah sign Marseille striker Aubameyang

DONE DEAL: Al Qadsiah sign Marseille striker Aubameyang
DONE DEAL: Al Qadsiah sign Marseille striker Aubameyang
DONE DEAL: Al Qadsiah sign Marseille striker AubameyangTribalfootball
Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah have secured the signature of a top class forward.

The newly promoted club, who were managed by Robbie Fowler last year, have signed Marseille striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Aubameyang was only at Marseille for a single season, scoring 30 goals in 51 games.

Now he has arrived in the Saudi Pro League, where he joins the likes of Brazil forward Neymar and Ballon d'Or winners Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Aubameyang, who previously played for Chelsea, Barcelona, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, has likely earned a significant pay rise.

The terms of the deal have not yet been revealed, but the move is finalized.

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueAubameyang Pierre-EmerickMarseilleDortmundArsenalBarcelonaChelseaPremier LeagueLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Marseille plan move for Arsenal striker Nketiah
Al Qadsiah in talks with Marseille striker Aubameyang
Atletico Madrid attacker Felix could return to the Premier League this summer