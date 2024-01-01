DONE DEAL: Al Qadsiah sign Marseille striker Aubameyang

Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah have secured the signature of a top class forward.

The newly promoted club, who were managed by Robbie Fowler last year, have signed Marseille striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang was only at Marseille for a single season, scoring 30 goals in 51 games.

Now he has arrived in the Saudi Pro League, where he joins the likes of Brazil forward Neymar and Ballon d'Or winners Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Aubameyang, who previously played for Chelsea, Barcelona, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, has likely earned a significant pay rise.

The terms of the deal have not yet been revealed, but the move is finalized.