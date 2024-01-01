Tribal Football
Chelsea chiefs target Prem coach for Strasbourg after Vieira exit
Former Manchester City U21 coach Brian Barry-Murphy is being linked with Strasbourg.

Strasbourg are seeking a new coach after Patrick Vieira's sudden resignation this week.

L'Equipe says BlueCo, Strasbourg's owners, are keen to install a new coach by Monday. BlueCo are the umbrella company of Chelsea.

Chelsea co-sporting directors, Paul Winstanley and Lawrence Stewart, have been tasked with finding a replacement.

Barry-Murphy is being considered, along with former Chelsea youth coach Joe Edwards, who has just left Millwall.

