Chelsea chiefs target Prem coach for Strasbourg after Vieira exit

Former Manchester City U21 coach Brian Barry-Murphy is being linked with Strasbourg.

Strasbourg are seeking a new coach after Patrick Vieira's sudden resignation this week.

L'Equipe says BlueCo, Strasbourg's owners, are keen to install a new coach by Monday. BlueCo are the umbrella company of Chelsea.

Chelsea co-sporting directors, Paul Winstanley and Lawrence Stewart, have been tasked with finding a replacement.

Barry-Murphy is being considered, along with former Chelsea youth coach Joe Edwards, who has just left Millwall.