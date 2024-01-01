Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Sporting and Real Oviedo: The historic Segunda Division derby powered in Mexico
IT'S DONE: Juventus midfielder Pogba lodges appeal with CAS
Klopp criticises Man Utd boss Ten Hag's decision to send Sancho out on loan
Why Salah will accept new Liverpool contract after Slot's promising start

Petit slams Chelsea signing Sancho

Petit slams Chelsea signing Sancho
Petit slams Chelsea signing Sancho
Petit slams Chelsea signing SanchoAction Plus
Former Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit has slammed the move for Jadon Sancho.

Sancho has arrived on-loan from Manchester United.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"When I saw they had signed Jadon Sancho on Deadline Day, I wondered if there was even any shirt numbers left for him," he told BetVictor and Football.London

"Imagine him opening the door to the dressing room and seeing so many players they don't all fit in the same dressing room! At the training ground they must have two dressing rooms, three pitches and 12 physios.

“The club are not the only ones responsible for the situation. It also comes down to the players. How can Sancho bring himself to sign for Chelsea after what happened at Manchester United? He was loaned to Borussia Dortmund, then went back to United, and now he’s off to Chelsea who have 40 or so players and he is just one of them."

Petit continued: "Hasn't he had enough of moving around clubs, losing his way on the pitch and losing his confidence? Now he's at a club that has no consistency, lacking in confidence and results. If he's not there for the money, what is he there for?"

Mentions
Premier LeagueSancho JadonPetit EmmanuelChelseaManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd chief Ashworth: Sancho was fifth choice here
Man Utd in talks to send Sancho to Chelsea today
Sancho "excited" joining Chelsea: I want to be like Drogba and Lampard