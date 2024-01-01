Tribal Football
Petit insists Arsenal must buy this summer
Arsenal hero Emmanuel Petit believes the club must make a few big signings this summer.

The Frenchman has been critical of the Gunners in the past year, stating they need to go up a level to win big trophies.

This week, Petit added that manager Mikel Arteta needs to bring in at least four players to challenge Manchester City.

"They need to be very intelligent in the transfer market," he told TalkSPORT.

“They need to bring in at least four players this summer, including a striker, if they want to compete even more with Manchester City in the Premier League, but also in the Champions League games.

“I’m very confident with Arteta and Arsenal. I think they’re working very well in the transfer market – they’re putting pieces after pieces to get the best team that they can get so I have full confidence.”

