Monaco midfielder Golovin talks up Arsenal ambitions
AS Monaco midfelder Aleksandr Golovin admits he'd welcome a move to Arsenal.

The Russia international has two years to run on his ASM deal and says Manchester City would also be a welcome destination.

"I like where I am now, even more than in previous years," he said. "We have the strongest (Monaco) team of all time, the coach is also the most successful. 

"So, right now, I’m not thinking about switching.

"But if you move, then only to top clubs. PSG, Manchester City, Real Madrid. I would also say Arsenal, because I have always had sympathy for this club."

