Peterborough manager Ferguson defends not fielding Young Jr in Everton Cup defeat: We're no charity case

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson spoke about refusing to bring on Ashley Young’s son in the FA Cup.

The Everton veteran was playing for the Toffees against Peterborough in the FA Cup.

Advertisement Advertisement

While Tyler Young, who is only 18, could have come off the bench, he was not picked by Ferguson.

“It was very difficult to leave Tyler on the bench but I've got to do what I think is best for the team,” Ferguson, son of legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex, said.

“As much as I wanted Tyler to get on, if the game had been 2-0 at that point I would've put him on, but at 1-0, I had to get a forward on. I've got to try and get something out of the game and do what is best for my team.

“One of their players had a pop at me which was bang out of order. We are not a charity case.”