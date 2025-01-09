Everton recall Onyango from loan at Stockport County after picking up a hamstring injury

Everton Under-21s midfielder Tyler Onyango has returned this week from his loan at Stockport County due to a hamstring injury.

The club released a statement on their website stating that they have recalled the 21-year-old after he made 10 appearances this season on loan at the League One outfit under manager Dave Challinor.

His hamstring injury was picked up during November and now he will begin his recovery on Merseyside under the medical staff at Finch Farm where he will likely recover before the end of the month.

Stockport County added in a statement: “County loanees Michael Mellon, Tyler Onyango and Tayo Adaramola have both left Edgeley Park, having been recalled by their respective parent clubs.