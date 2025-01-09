Everton confirm they have sacked manager Dyche just hours before FA Cup clash

Everton confirmed that manager Sean Dyche has left the club just 3 hours before they face Peterborough United in a FA Cup third-round tie.

In a short statement, the club stated that the search for a new head coach has begun and that Dyche has left with immediate effect.

“Everton Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as Senior Men’s First Team Manager with immediate effect.

“Ian Woan, Steve Stone, Mark Howard and Billy Mercer have also left the Club.

“The process to appoint a new manager is underway and an update will be provided in due course.

“Under-18s Head Coach Leighton Baines and Club Captain Seamus Coleman will take charge of first-team affairs on an interim basis.”

The 53-year-old was in the final few months of his Everton contract but after a winless run stretching back to early December and a league position on the cusp of the relegation zone, the board felt it was time for him to leave.

Speaking on Tuesday ahead of tonight’s game, Dyche admitted he had a feeling this decision was coming and that he is proud to have managed the Toffees through thick and thin.

“To be clear it should be, at the end of the day if you are a business of this size then succession planning should be part of your diligence,” he said.

“We need to win more games... I know the industry I am in.

“I have worn this badge with as much pride as I can and I will continue to do so.

“I have never questioned the fans here - if they choose to back me that is obviously helpful.”