Perisic set for Hajduk Split split after Gattuso claims

Just months after cutting ties with Tottenham and signing permanently with Hajduk Split, Ivan Perisic is on the move again.

The veteran is facing a backlash from Hajduk Split fans after new coach Rino Gattuso revealed Perisic had told him he wanted to leave.

Perisic joined Hajduk Split on-loan from Spurs in January before signing permanently in June.

But he has now been frozen out of the squad by Gattuso, with the Italian explaining: "20 days ago he came to my office and said that he would like to leave Hajduk.

"If someone doesn't want to stay then I have to respect the rest of the team, and in the locker room there are rules that must be respected. I gave him the opportunity to play, 20 minutes, 35 minutes, 65 minutes. If a player expresses the desire to leave, it can lead to wrong thoughts.

"This is not a closed story because he is still here."

Perisic has now disabled comments on his Instagram account as he battles a backlash from unhappy fans. A move away is now likely for the former Inter Milan star.