Pereira reveals midfielder Lemina has apologized to him after asking to leave this winter

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira has spoken in his latest press conference ahead of this weekend's clash with Chelsea.

Pereira was first asked about team news and gave updates on some key players who are making their return to the squad.

"Today he (Matheus Cunha) was out of the training because he got the flu, he’s a bit sick and I hope tomorrow he will be on the pitch. Then it’s a possibility to be in the next game.

"(Nelson) Semedo is training and Toti is recovering well, I believe in one week, maybe (he will be ready).

"Boubacar (Traore) is working with us know, Sasa (Kalajdzic) is working with the medical department."

He also revealed that midfielder Mario Lemina has apologized to him after trying to force his way out of the club this week.

"What I learn in my life, if we speak every time truly then we don’t have problems. Because what happens?

"Last time I came to the press conference I thought he was in for the game, then he asked me to be out of the game because mentally he wasn’t in conditions (to play).

"Today he came to me, he asked to apologise to me and the team. He said he is ready to do his best for the team until we have a solution and decision.

"This is the way he must behave. We are professional, the club play the salaries which mean I should come here with energy to help until the last day."

Pereira also hopes Wolves can make a few signings before the window and that they are working hard behind the scenes to try and bring the best talent in.

"I hope so, we are working, we are doing our work.

"I hope before the market closes we can receive one or two players at least."

When asked what type of player the club are scouting, Pereira revealed exactly what he thinks his side needs.

"More solutions, more solutions to help. I’m very happy with the team and players I have, but we need more solutions in midfield, maybe another defender.

"We are trying to understand the market, it depends what we find. If we find the right players to bring – ok. If not, it is better to bring no-one.