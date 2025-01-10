Tribal Football
Lens defender Khusanov agrees personal terms with Man City

Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov has agreed personal terms with Manchester City.

Foot Mercato says City are now very close to an agreement with Lens.

The English giants have offered €50m for Khusanov, an offer that Lens are expected to accept. 

At the same time, the parties have already agreed on personal terms, while Khusanov is pushing for the transfer to happen.

Uzbekistan international Khusanov has made one assist in 16 competitive matches this season.

