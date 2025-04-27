Pereira happy for Wolves fans and city with victory over Leicester

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira is delighted for the fans and the city after victory over Leicester City.

Wolves continued their superb recent form with a 3-0 win against the Foxes on Saturday, with Matheus Cunha, Jorge Strand Larsen and Rodrigo Gomes scoring on the day.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pereira beamed afterwards: “We feel happy. I feel the supporters very happy. I feel my players very happy and confident and proud of themselves. The supporters are proud of the team. The city is in a good mood. This is a city that lives for football and my happiness is to see this.

“I’m very proud of my team. Very proud of our supporters. I like good football. I don't like to win a game without playing good football, with our identity. First of all, when we arrived it was about defending better than we were defending, and now I want more. I want a team playing football with the ball, not only without.

“I didn't see a team thinking the job is done. I saw a team that wanted to win the game. They wanted fast wins, fast free-kicks. They wanted to do everything fast, because they wanted to win, and this is the spirit of a team with ambition.”

"I chose Wolves because of these players"

The Portuguese continued: “Since the first day, I said to them, I came here because they were quality, if not, I wouldn’t have accepted the job. This is the first message. After, I have a clear idea about football, and you must be open to start to play to create an identity.

“Since the first day, I felt that the players understood what we want from them, of course, but it's not about tactics, it’s about energy, also about happiness, about connection. We are very happy in this moment.

"Now it's time to improve our quality with the ball, and they are feeling this confidence to play with the ball and to be aggressive without.”

On Cunha’s performance, Pereira was effusive.

He declared: “Special player. Today he played a fantastic game, showing that is committed with us, and with the team, teammates, with everyone. He was himself, a fantastic player with the confidence, character and a lot of quality. What I see is he’s committed with us, committed with the team, with teammates, with the staff and his focus is to help us.”