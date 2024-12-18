Pep grants Man City players extra time off

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester City stars have been given a few extra time off after the Manchester derby.

City were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United in the Premier League at home on Sunday.

Manager Pep Guardiola was critical of the team and felt they did not do enough in the contest.

"It's quite normal that we're not very happy at the minute," he said post-game. 

"Not just this game but the last month. We have to do better individually and collectively because it's not the standards of Manchester City."

Per the Manchester Evening News, the team did get some time off to process the result.

They will then be back in training ahead of their next game in the Premier League.

 

