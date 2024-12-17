Arsenal legend Henry blows fans away with analysis of Man Utd's Diallo

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry wowed fans with his punditry on Sky Sports this week.

The Frenchman was analyzing Manchester United’s late win over Manchester City on Sunday in the Premier League.

Henry pointed out how Amad Diallo netted the winning goal in the 90th minute, after latching onto a long pass from Lisandro Martinez.

Henry showed footage of the goal, focusing on Amad’s eyes, and stated: “I didn't think United would score. (Diallo) goes early but he checks to see if he's offside, he's never going to be offside because Ruben Dias is covering.

“But he does something very important. When that ball goes over his head, if he carries on looking at the ball he will never get it but he stops looking at it and looks at where the ball is going to bounce that's the only way he could get the ball.

“He knows he will get it only after the bounce. If he looks at it he will lose it.”