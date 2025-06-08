Tribal Football
Most Read
Athletic Bilbao attacker Williams open to Arsenal move, but...
Segunda Division promotion playoffs: Oviedo clash with Almeria; Mirandes meet Real Racing
Departing Lille star David selects three giants as transfer preference
Arsenal receive boost from Gyokeres and Sporting CP

Alisson admits Liverpool future must be discussed

Paul Vegas
Alisson admits Liverpool future must be discussed
Alisson admits Liverpool future must be discussedADAM VAUGHAN / EPA / Profimedia
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker admits he will have to consider his future over the coming season.

The Brazil international has a year to run on his current Reds deal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I've never been able to plan long term. Obviously now I have one year left on my contract and another year of club option, which they will probably exercise," Alisson said.

"It's a decisive moment in my career, with a World Cup coming up. I want to be very focused, I don't want anything external to get in the way of that."

Asked about a return home to play in Brazil, Alisson said: "I talk to athletes who have made this move to return, some have had good experiences, others not.

"Each one will have their own experience, but I want to return, especially to Inter. I don't know when it will happen, but I still want to do it at a high level. That's what I have planned."

Mentions
Premier LeagueAlissonLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Al-Nassr launching bid for Man Utd rebel Garnacho
DONE DEAL: Liverpool close signing of Puskas Akademia keeper Pesci
Morton admits Liverpool frustations; hints at move plans