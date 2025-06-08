Alisson admits Liverpool future must be discussed

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker admits he will have to consider his future over the coming season.

The Brazil international has a year to run on his current Reds deal.

"I've never been able to plan long term. Obviously now I have one year left on my contract and another year of club option, which they will probably exercise," Alisson said.

"It's a decisive moment in my career, with a World Cup coming up. I want to be very focused, I don't want anything external to get in the way of that."

Asked about a return home to play in Brazil, Alisson said: "I talk to athletes who have made this move to return, some have had good experiences, others not.

"Each one will have their own experience, but I want to return, especially to Inter. I don't know when it will happen, but I still want to do it at a high level. That's what I have planned."