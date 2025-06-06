Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli ace Victor Osimhen rejects latest Saudi Arabia offer
Man Utd have £55M bid for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo rejected
Real Betis and Bayer Leverkusen to bid for Man Utd winger Antony
Real Madrid agree to pay Alvaro Carreras release clause

Liverpool agree record deal for goalkeeper Pecsi who will compete with Mamardashvili

Zack Oaten
Liverpool set to agree record deal for goalkeeper Pecsi to compete with Mamardashvili
Liverpool set to agree record deal for goalkeeper Pecsi to compete with MamardashviliAction Plus
Liverpool are reportedly set to complete a record deal for Puskás Akadémia FC goalkeeper Armin Pecsi.

Pecsi is set to join the club as the third-choice goalkeeper now, with Alisson Becker and Giorgi Mamardashvili to compete for a spot between the posts. This is confirmed by journalist Fabrizio Romano who reports that a deal has been agreed between the two clubs. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

“EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool set to agree deal to sign 20 year old goalkeeper Armin Pecsi from Puskas Akademia

“Record sale for the Hungarian club as Pecsi said yes to Liverpool project, final details club to club and all done on player side. 

“Here we go, soon.” 

Despite being just 20 years old, he was a regular for the Hungarian side in the 2024/25 season, making 36 appearances in all competitions, with only 43 goals conceded and 11 clean sheets kept. His move comes after the departure of Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford earlier this week as manager Arne Slot plans for the future in what is a long term project for the young goalkeeper who may become Liverpool’s No.1 in years to come. 

Mentions
Football TransfersPecsi ArminMamardashvili GiorgiAlissonKelleher CaoimhinLiverpoolPuskas AcademyPremier League
Related Articles
Kelleher "buzzing" to join Brentford; explains decision
Liverpool confirm the sale of Kelleher to Brentford after 10 years of service at the club
Brentford agree fee to sign Liverpool 'keeper Caoimhin Kelleher