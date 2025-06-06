Liverpool agree record deal for goalkeeper Pecsi who will compete with Mamardashvili

Liverpool are reportedly set to complete a record deal for Puskás Akadémia FC goalkeeper Armin Pecsi.

Pecsi is set to join the club as the third-choice goalkeeper now, with Alisson Becker and Giorgi Mamardashvili to compete for a spot between the posts. This is confirmed by journalist Fabrizio Romano who reports that a deal has been agreed between the two clubs.

“EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool set to agree deal to sign 20 year old goalkeeper Armin Pecsi from Puskas Akademia.

“Record sale for the Hungarian club as Pecsi said yes to Liverpool project, final details club to club and all done on player side.

“Here we go, soon.”

Despite being just 20 years old, he was a regular for the Hungarian side in the 2024/25 season, making 36 appearances in all competitions, with only 43 goals conceded and 11 clean sheets kept. His move comes after the departure of Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford earlier this week as manager Arne Slot plans for the future in what is a long term project for the young goalkeeper who may become Liverpool’s No.1 in years to come.