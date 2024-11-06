Tribal Football
Most Read
AC Milan coach Fonseca: Leao starts at Real Madrid; honour to face them
REVEALED: Ten Hag was unhappy with Man Utd signing Zirkzee, Ugarte
Real Madrid legend Marcelo releases statement after Fluminense blow-up: Truth will come out
Amorim wants Man Utd to bring back Carreras

Newcastle defender Hall on England radar

Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle defender Hall on England radar
Newcastle defender Hall on England radarAction Plus
Newcastle defender Lewis Hall could be in line for an England call-up this month.

The Three Lions are set to name a squad for the upcoming Nations League matches.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per talkSPORT, England interim-boss Lee Carsley has been assessing Hall recently.

England’s crunch Nations League double header with Greece and the Republic of Ireland will determine if they move back up to Nations League A.

The Three Lions are set to be managed by Thomas Tuchel in the new year, with Carsley stepping down from his interim role.

Hall, who is only 20, put in an excellent display against Arsenal in a 1-0 Newcastle win recently.

Mentions
Premier LeagueHall LewisNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: South Shields sign Newcastle defender De Bolle
Pardew on Arsenal boss Arteta: He antagonises the media - and the opposition!
Howe sends brutal message to Tonali with Newcastle's best midfield "not working for now"