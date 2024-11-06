Newcastle defender Hall on England radar

Newcastle defender Lewis Hall could be in line for an England call-up this month.

The Three Lions are set to name a squad for the upcoming Nations League matches.

Per talkSPORT, England interim-boss Lee Carsley has been assessing Hall recently.

England’s crunch Nations League double header with Greece and the Republic of Ireland will determine if they move back up to Nations League A.

The Three Lions are set to be managed by Thomas Tuchel in the new year, with Carsley stepping down from his interim role.

Hall, who is only 20, put in an excellent display against Arsenal in a 1-0 Newcastle win recently.