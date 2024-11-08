Tribal Football
Newcastle boss Howe delighted for Hall over England call

Paul Vegas
Newcastle boss Howe delighted for Hall over England call
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admits he's delighted for Lewis Hall over his England call.

Hall was named in England's squad for the first time on Thursday.

Howe said on Friday morning: "I am delighted for him. He has a had a really good start to the season.

"He's very consistent, really mature displays. There is still a lot to come from him, we are seeing him evolve week in, week out. He is adding layers to his game all the time. It’s a great achievement for someone so young and we are delighted for him.

"We signed a talented player, there's no doubt about it. He just had a few things to work on, as we all do, regardless of age."

