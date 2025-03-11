Pearce reveals doctors were forced to restart his heart on a plane following health scare

England legend Stuart Pearce has revealed doctors were forced to "restart his heart" following his health scare on a plane.

Whilst travelling from the UK to Las Vegas, Pearce experienced acute chest pains which caused the plane to be diverted to Canada for Pearce to receive hospital treatment. He then spent five days at St John's in Newfoundland before finally being discharged on Sunday in what was a terrifying experience.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Pearce explained what had happened and how he has recovered since.

"My heart rate was racing, my resting heart rate from the time I was monitored on the airplane was anything about 155 beats a minute. That was ridiculous really.

"Also, my heart wasn't pumping enough blood around the system and there was some swelling.

"At the end of the week, they told me they were going to stick a tube down my throat and if there's no swelling, we'll stop your heart and reboot it again. That's exactly what they did on Friday, my heart went back to a normal rate and they released me the following day."

The 62-year-old insisted that he is feeling fine after being release from hospital and thanked the staff on board his flight and the hospital he spent time at.

"I'm absolutely brilliant. I went to meet my maker last week and it wasn't God, it was actually lord Jordan sat in his seat. But he said your times not up big fella and sent me away!

"In all seriousness, I'm in good form. Just on the flight (I) had chest pains and stuff like that. The crew on Virgin were brilliant, looked after me fantastically. They said, 'Look, we're not going to take the chance of travelling across the Atlantic, we're going to drop you off'. We're done in St John's, Newfoundland. We've been here for 10 days now I think, five in hospital."