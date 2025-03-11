Saliba opens up on his Arsenal future after Real Madrid links: I am happy here, That’s it

Arsenal defender William Saliba has touched upon his future at the club after reports suggested he could move to Real Madrid this summer.

Wednesday night’s round of 16 second leg at home to PSV Eindhoven should be smooth sailing for Arsenal as they look to protect their 7-1 lead at the Emirates. After manager Mikel Arteta had spoken in his press conference, Saliba stepped up and spoke about a number of topics including his future which has been questioned in recent months.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I want to continue here. Not yet (talks over a new deal), there is no rush. I am happy here. That’s it.”

The Frenchman was also asked about his hopes to win the Champions League which he admits the whole squad is aiming for this season in what is an ambitious Arteta side.

“We all want to play tomorrow because it's a Champions League game,” he said in his pre-PSV press conference on Tuesday. “We play at home and we want to win. It can give us a lot of confidence and we can be qualified. Tomorrow is an important game for us.

“I think we don't have to think about the last game. Tomorrow is important as well and we have to win, even if we beat them 7-1 last week. The game is at home as well and if we win tomorrow, we will have good confidence for the next games.

“Of course, everyone wants to win the Champions League because it's a competition that you watch when you are young. You want to win and we know that the competition is really hard to win. We'll give everything and anything can happen.

“If we don't believe or if we don't dream to win the Champions League, there is no point to play. We are here.This season, with the new format, it was not easy to be qualified. Now we won the first game. Tomorrow we have the chance to win again and to be qualified.

“There will be four games before the final. We can do it. We all believe that we can do it.”

Saliba then expressed his love for the North London club even further as he was asked about his passionate celebrations of late and how much the club means to him.

“I was a big fan when I was young,” he said. :When I celebrate a goal, it's because football games are so hard to win.

“When my teammates score a goal, I'm so happy. I always have this passion, especially because I'm a big fan of this club. Playing there and scoring there is like a dream for me. I enjoy everything, every day, every game.”