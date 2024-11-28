Pearce insists Newcastle's Hall " can handle international football without a problem"

Former Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United defender Stuart Pearce has praised Lewis Hall.

The young Magpies full-back came in from Chelsea on an initial loan last season, which turned into a purchase in the summer.

The 20-year-old has now established himself as a key starter for manager Eddie Howe.

“I still feel as though if everyone’s fit, Luke Shaw is the standout England left back but I’ve got to say, I was at Newcastle a few Saturdays ago and watched them play Arsenal and Lewis dealt with Saka extremely well,” Pearce said, per Chronicle Live.

“I probably knew at that stage he’d be in the England squad as a natural left-sided player. I’ve been barking on about it but I think at left back and right back, we need natural players that are left and right footed.

“I’m not sure it works having a right-footed left back. I’ve seen it many times before and Kieran Trippier’s done it OK, but you’re missing that attacking option in the last third and that’s too critical to miss out.

“I think Lewis has done pretty well coming on the pitch at Greece and I think anybody that plays in the top echelons of the Premier League can handle international football without a problem. He looks like a player that’s improving all the time, he’s working with a top coach in Eddie Howe at Newcastle and he’ll only get better.”

