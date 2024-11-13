Newcastle wing-back Hall grateful to Tuchel for Chelsea chance

Hall says he is grateful for Tuchel for giving him a chance at Chelsea

Newcastle United youngster Lewis Hall admits he owes a debt to Thomas Tuchel.

Hall was at Chelsea when Tuchel was the manager, prior to the Clearlake Capital - Todd Boehly takeover.

Hall was given his first team debut in 2022 in an FA Cup win over Chesterfield in January.

While on international duty this week, Hall said: “I remember when I was at Chelsea, I think I was 17 when I first trained with the first team. I just remember him (Tuchel) and his staff being really welcoming to me, I think they realized how big a thing it was for me as a young player.

“His sessions were really good, there was a lot of possession based stuff, which was something I really enjoyed and he was a good person to me. He gave me my debut and I think without that, wouldn’t have given me the confidence I got when I was younger so I’m grateful to him for that.

“I was grateful for the opportunity and I think it gave me the confidence to kick on from there. I am not sure if that means anything now, especially as I feel my game is completely different now to how it was back then.”