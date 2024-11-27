Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd table bumper contract package to Napoli star Kvaratskhelia
Man Utd target African trio in search for centre-forward signing
AC Milan coach Fonseca: We must show right attitude against Slovan Bratislava
Roy says Brest excited going to Barcelona: We face a wounded animal

Chelsea consider buying back Palace defender Guehi

Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea consider buying back Palace defender Guehi
Chelsea consider buying back Palace defender GuehiAction Plus
Chelsea could be in line for a summer swoop to re-sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The English centre half is one of the hottest properties in the Premier League at present.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He was wanted by Newcastle United in the summer, but Palace wanted a mega fee that the Magpies could not afford.

The 24-year-old's Palace contract expires at the end of the 2025/2026 season.

Per talkSPORT, unless he renews his deal, he will be sold in the summer so Palace can recoup a big fee.

Chelsea, who may have a buyback option, will be in the queue to secure Guehi.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueGuehi MarcChelseaNewcastle UtdCrystal PalaceFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Palace under pressure to sell Guehi to Newcastle in January
Newcastle, Spurs and Man Utd watching Atalanta defender Scalvini
FAYC Third Round Draw: Man City open defence against Palace