Chelsea consider buying back Palace defender Guehi

Chelsea could be in line for a summer swoop to re-sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The English centre half is one of the hottest properties in the Premier League at present.

He was wanted by Newcastle United in the summer, but Palace wanted a mega fee that the Magpies could not afford.

The 24-year-old's Palace contract expires at the end of the 2025/2026 season.

Per talkSPORT, unless he renews his deal, he will be sold in the summer so Palace can recoup a big fee.

Chelsea, who may have a buyback option, will be in the queue to secure Guehi.

