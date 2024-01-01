Patino delighted leaving Arsenal for Deportivo La Coruna: The right decision

Former Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino admits he's happy with his move to Deportivo La Coruna.

Last and the season before last, he was loaned by Arsenal to Blackpool and Swansea City, respectively.

This summer there was finally a permanent move for the young midfielder, who chose to sign for Deportivo La Coruña.

The 21-year-old says that it was an easy decision to move to Spain.

"There wasn't much to think about in the end. I had been at Arsenal for a long time, I was thinking about what it would be like (somewhere else)," he told The Guardian.

"I wanted to start a new chapter. It was the right time. Now I live in A Coruña and I love it."

Patino was born in and raised in football in England - but he also has roots from Spain.

"I wanted to try Spanish football, which suits my style, and hearing about (the interest from) Depor, to which there is a family connection, was perfect.

"It was also about living here. My dad showed me a map and told me what to expect."

Patino's contract with the Spanish club runs until the summer of 2028.