Patino delighted leaving Arsenal for Deportivo La Coruna: The right decision

Last and the season before last, he was loaned by Arsenal to Blackpool and Swansea City, respectively.
This summer there was finally a permanent move for the young midfielder, who chose to sign for Deportivo La Coruña.
The 21-year-old says that it was an easy decision to move to Spain.
"There wasn't much to think about in the end. I had been at Arsenal for a long time, I was thinking about what it would be like (somewhere else)," he told The Guardian.
"I wanted to start a new chapter. It was the right time. Now I live in A Coruña and I love it."
Patino was born in and raised in football in England - but he also has roots from Spain.
"I wanted to try Spanish football, which suits my style, and hearing about (the interest from) Depor, to which there is a family connection, was perfect.
"It was also about living here. My dad showed me a map and told me what to expect."
Patino's contract with the Spanish club runs until the summer of 2028.