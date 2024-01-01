Bayern Munich chief Eberl talks Sane and Tuchel: He didn't get to work with Rice until now!

Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl is coy over Leroy Sane's contract situation.

The Germany attacker's deal expires in June.

The former Manchester City star has been linked with a return to England, where City and Tottenham have been mentioned as suitors.

Eberl said, "It is important at this time that he feels comfortable again and can show what he is capable of on the pitch. We are in contact with his agent and as soon as a decision is made, we will announce it."

Eberl also commented on former Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel taking the England job.

"It's fantastic for Thomas, he's a great choice for English football," he said. "He's a great manager. For Germany he's dangerous. With the team that England has and Thomas as manager, they have a big competitor.

"(Arsenal midfielder Declan) Rice didn't come to us, but now he will go to him and coach him (laughs)."