DONE DEAL: Crawley snap up released Arsenal striker John-Jules

Crawley Town have signed free agent Tyreece John-Jules.

The striker came off contract at Arsenal over the summer.

John-Jules, 23, spent the first-half of last season on-loan with Derby County before a heavy hamstring injury ended his season.

He was on-loan with Ipswich Town the previous season, helping them to promotion to the Championship.

His move to Crawley ends a 15-year association with the Gunners.