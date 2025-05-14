Partey to reject offers from Saudi Arabia and Barcelona as he seeks new Arsenal contract

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is seeking a new contract at the club and is ready to reject any offer presented to him this summer.

Partey is keen to have signed his new contract with the Gunners before their final game of the season against bottom-of-the-league Southampton. Standard Sport reports that Arsenal want the Ghana midfielder to stay and have held talks with his camp in recent weeks as the club do not want to lose him for free at the start of June.

The Ghanaian midfielder is set to leave the Emirates in the summer at the expiration of his contract as several sides circle including La Liga leaders Barcelona and a number of Saudi sides who could offer the veteran a huge pay rise in the twilight of his career. The 31-year-old has interest from Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus and may be tempted to leave if the North London side do not hurry negotiations.

The report also states that Partey’s preference is to sign a new contract at Arsenal and he hopes an agreement can be found soon before the final game of the current campaign which will likely see them qualify for the Champions League if they can secure the 2 points needed in the final 2 games. Manager Mikel Arteta must make a decision soon if he is to keep Partey who clearly wants to help his side push for the title next season otherwise his head may be turned.