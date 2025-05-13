Las Palmas and Moleiro reach summer agreement as Arsenal circle

Alberto Moleiro is set to leave Las Palmas this summer.

Revelo's Matteo Moreno is reporting even if Las Palmas manage to beat the drop over the coming weeks, there is an agreement that Moleiro can leave.

The young midfielder has interest from the Premier League, where Arsenal have been linked, and the Saudi Pro League, however he could yet move within the LaLiga.

Villarreal made enquiries for Moleiro in January and remain interested.

Moleiro said earlier this season: “I’m very happy now. I’m not thinking about leaving Las Palmas, but I hope to be at a big club in future, like Barcelona or any other big club.

“That’s the dream for any footballer.

"But now is not the time, but when it comes, I have to be ready for the opportunity,”