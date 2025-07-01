Pardew on Arsenal target Eze: I think he should go to Spurs if he leaves

Former Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew has given advice to winger Eberechi Eze this week amid transfer rumours.

With Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga all closing in on moves to the Gunners, manager Mikel Arteta has set his sights on Palace star Eze who has the choice between two of the biggest clubs in North London.

Arsenal officials met Eze’s agents on Saturday to discuss personal terms and other details, but have yet to open talks with Palace over a deal for the winger. Meanwhile, Spurs are watching on and are likely preparing a bid for him this week ahead of preseason.

The 27-year-old scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions last season and speaking to The Final Word, Pardew has suggested that Eze could stay at Palace but if he does go, he should join Tottenham.

"So I think Eze will stay and I don’t think that’s a bad thing because I think he’s one of those he doesn’t get stressed out by things. He’s quite a cool guy, he’s quite grounded.

"I think he’ll have another great year at Crystal Palace, hopefully.

"My Arsenal friends, all June (said) if they get the right number nine, they’ve got a great chance of winning the league and I do agree with that.

"Would Eze take them nearer to that title? Possibly but I think they’ve got enough quality with everybody there.

"I think he should go to Spurs if he leaves the great Crystal Palace."

The England international was released by Arsenal at the age of 13 and is believed to have a release clause of £67.5M in a contract that runs until 2027. Eze has gone on to score once in 12 caps for the Three Lions and would certainly improve Tottenham’s attack but they will have to move quick if they want land his signature before Arsenal talks progress.