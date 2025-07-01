Brentford chief Giles confirms Arsenal talks over Norgaard sale

Brentford chief Phil Giles insists Christian Norgaard will leave for Arsenal with their best wishes.

The two clubs are in advanced talks over a fee for the Bees captain.

Giles told BBC Sport: "We have been in conversations with Arsenal for the last week to 10 days. As it stands it hasn't been completed yet but it is heading in that direction.

"If that happens for him then fantastic, he's earned it. He's been a brilliant captain for us.

"Let's see how that story ends but we are pretty open about that interest there."

Arsenal are expected to pay £15m for the Denmark international.