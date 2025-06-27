Arsenal to bid for Palace star Eze who is a top target for Tottenham

Arsenal have held talks over a move for England forward Eberechi Eze this week despite links with Tottenham.

Fierce rivals Tottenham and Arsenal are ready to enter a bidding war for the England international, whose departure from the Eagles has been rumoured for a number of months. SunSport understands Gunners chief Andrea Berta has held talks with one of Eze’s representatives whilst The Mirror report that the Gunners are desperate to strengthen their wide areas and see Eze as the man who can do that.

Brentford's Christian Norgaard, Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi are set to join manager Mikel Arteta’s setup ahead of the new season as Arsenal splash the cash in the summer transfer window. Now, Eze, who has a £68m clause in his contract is their next target as Arteta refuses to slow down in snatching up talented players.

However, The Sun reported that Berta will have to convince the Arsenal hierarchy that Eze’s price tag is worth it, considering he is 26 years old. The winger scored the winner for Palace in last month’s FA Cup final and is one of the most underrated talents in the Premier League. He has the potential to turn Arsenal from constant runners up to champions but discussions will continue over his huge price tag and if he is the big investment to make this summer.