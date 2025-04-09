Pardew brands Southampton tactics "ridiculous": A stroll for opposition

Alan Pardew has slammed former club Southampton over their dismal relegation season.

Saints' relegation was confirmed after defeat to Tottenham on Sunday, which also saw the dismissal of manager Ivan Juric.

Advertisement Advertisement

Former Saints manager Pardew told talkSPORT: "So many times, we're looking back over games at the weekend and Southampton are gifting goals.

"Ridiculous. Forget about scoring them, they're putting the ball at risk, it's ridiculous.

"Of course, they played that style in the Championship and the punishment there is not quite as great as the Premier League.

"The standard of coaching and quality of players makes it very difficult to go through a season.

"Both ends of the pitch, they've really not got it right.

"In terms of a balanced team, a team that can grind out results, a team that can be restrictive for the opposition.

"It's a hard place to win down at Southampton, but they've not made any kind of fortress there, it's just been a stroll for clubs to go there and win."