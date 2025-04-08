Southampton target Lampard as Juric's replacement after his impressive work at Coventry

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is the latest manager to be added to Southampton's manager wishlist as they look to replace Ivan Juric.

TalkSPORT, along with The Sun have revealed that the former Chelsea and Derby Country boss is being monitored by Southampton for their vacant managerial role which Simon Rusk, alongside former player Adam Lallana, have taken over for the final seven games of the season.

It is unlikely that the Saints will announce a new head coach before the end of the season but the likes of Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl, Strasbourg's Liam Rosenior and ex-Premier League boss David Wagner have already been linked with the role despite their dire performances this season.

Southampton will need a manager who can turn a relegation side into a tough team that can battle for promotion,n which is why reports have linked Lampard to the job. Following his appointment in November, Lampard took his side up the table from 17th and currently sit in the playoff places in what has been a miraculous turnaround.

Lampard is now focused on the ongoing Premier League push with Coventry but could be tempted to switch to the Saints, who would be one of the favourites to climb back up to England’s top division despite a disastrous season. Southampton have some tough decisions to make over the coming months and will likely reveal their next head coach once the season ends and they get a better picture of what managers are available to take over what is going to be a very tough role.