Klopp to hijack Southampton's replacement for Juric as he searches for RB Leipzig manager

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to chase Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl as he looks for a new RB Leipzig manager.

Rohl worked closely with Hansi Flick during his time in charge of Bayern Munich and the German national team and is a wanted man this summer. Rohl has impressed during his time at Hillsborough after keeping them safe from relegation on a tight budget that no manager would envy.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to the Telegraph, Southampton have Rohl at the top of their list of potential replacements for manager Ivan Juric who left on Monday afternoon once relegation was confirmed for the club that sit bottom of the Premier League. Simon Rusk has agreed to take charge of the team as Interim Manager for the remaining seven fixtures of this season before they drop to the Championship.

However, despite the Saints' interest, Sky Sports Germany has reported that Leipzig are also considering a move for Rohl after Marco Rose was sacked last month after a number of poor results. Klopp is said to be the leader in the plan to replace Rose as Red Bull's head of global soccer, which oversees operations of multiple Red Bull sides from around the world.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner and former Bayer Leverkusen manager Roger Schmidt are also options for Klopp and his team who will be looking at every option ahead of the new season. Rohl spoke to BBC Radio Sheffield in March about his future but remained tight-lipped and focused on Wednesday who are looking to finish off the season with a push towards the playoffs.

"My main part is here and the next game with my group. We didn't win in the last games and our responsibility is to get us back on track.

"There's no problem for me because I'm not listening to left and right, my focus is here. I know my responsibility for my group and the club, that's what is important at the moment, not some headlines."