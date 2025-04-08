Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City willing to listen to offers for Doku
Atletico Madrid ready €75 million package for unwanted Man United star
De Jong informs agent of Barcelona decision
Man United eye shock move for David de Gea

Lallana named player-assistant coach at Southampton

Paul Vegas
Lallana named player-assistant coach at Southampton
Lallana named player-assistant coach at SouthamptonPaul ELLIS / AFP / AFP / Profimedia
Adam Lallana has been named player-assistant coach at Southampton.

The veteran midfielder will assist caretaker manager Simon Rusk after Ivan Juric's dismissal on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Rusk and Lallana will be in the dugout for this weekend's visit of Aston Villa.

Lallana returned to Saints this past summer from Brighton and has made 18 appearances so far this season.

Southampton's relegation back to the Championship was confirmed on Sunday after defeat to Tottenham.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLallana AdamSouthamptonAston Villa
Related Articles
Lamare Bogarde signs contract extension with Aston Villa
Man arrested after Man City's Grealish was assaulted during Manchester derby
Arsenal miss out on £1M pay out as Southampton fail to avoid relegation