Lallana named player-assistant coach at Southampton

Adam Lallana has been named player-assistant coach at Southampton.

The veteran midfielder will assist caretaker manager Simon Rusk after Ivan Juric's dismissal on Monday.

Rusk and Lallana will be in the dugout for this weekend's visit of Aston Villa.

Lallana returned to Saints this past summer from Brighton and has made 18 appearances so far this season.

Southampton's relegation back to the Championship was confirmed on Sunday after defeat to Tottenham.