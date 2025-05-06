Marseille table offer to West Ham, Spurs target Gomes

Lille midfielder Angel Gomes is still considering his future as his deal runs down.

The former Manchester United prospect is off contract at the end of June and has been linked with a return to England where West Ham and Tottenham are keen.

But L'Équipe reports Gomes could move within Ligue 1, with Olympique Marseille having entered the tug-of-war for Gomes' signature.

The French giants have begun negotiations with the midfielder's representatives regarding a deal.

Discussions have been going on for several weeks and now Marseille has presented a formal contract proposal.

Gomes has scored two goals and provided one assist in 20 matches this season with LOSC.