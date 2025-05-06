Tribal Football
Most Read
"Natural progression of a Real Madrid player": Guler inspires victory over Celta Vigo
Man Utd chiefs put entire squad - bar four - up for sale
Cole Palmer 'open' to shock Man United move
Man Utd in advanced talks with PSG football chief Campos

Marseille table offer to West Ham, Spurs target Gomes

Paul Vegas
Marseille table offer to West Ham, Spurs target Gomes
Marseille table offer to West Ham, Spurs target GomesJulien Mattia / Zuma Press / Profimedia
Lille midfielder Angel Gomes is still considering his future as his deal runs down.

The former Manchester United prospect is off contract at the end of June and has been linked with a return to England where West Ham and Tottenham are keen.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But L'Équipe reports Gomes could move within Ligue 1, with Olympique Marseille having entered the tug-of-war for Gomes' signature.

The French giants have begun negotiations with the midfielder's representatives regarding a deal.

Discussions have been going on for several weeks and now Marseille has presented a formal contract proposal.

Gomes has scored two goals and provided one assist in 20 matches this season with LOSC.

Mentions
Ligue 1Gomes AngelMarseilleWest HamLilleManchester UnitedTottenhamPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd in advanced talks with PSG football chief Campos
Tottenham boss Posetcoglou: We've asked a lot from Tel - he's learning
Unsettled Marseille ace Greenwood eyeing Prem return