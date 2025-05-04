Unsettled Marseille ace Greenwood eyeing Prem return

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Mason Greenwood is unsettled at Olympique Marseille.

Sold by Manchester United last summer, Greenwood has scored an impressive  19 goals in 33 appearances for OM. However, he is already eyeing a return to England.

A source told The Sun:  “When Mason first left United he loved Spain.

“He and Harriet moved to Madrid and rebuilt their lives.

“He loved the fact he could just play football and his life off the pitch was not the subject of such intense focus.

“He was really happy to sign for Marseille and loved living in France. But he’s been abroad for nearly two years and the novelty has worn off.

“Mason’s family visit but he is very introverted and misses his extended family and the friends he has from home.

“A move back to the North West could suit him as he feels the vitriol he previously faced has died down a bit and people may have moved on.”

