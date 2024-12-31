Paratici could join Postecoglou's team after being spotted at Tottenham's stadium

Tottenham’s former transfer guru Fabio Paratici was spotted at their stadium recently.

The Italian had to step down in March 2023 after a 30-month FIFA ban due to misdeeds from his time at Juventus.

However, talkSPORT states that Paratici continued to advise Spurs on transfer moves.

He may now be in line for more work at the club, as chairman Daniel Levy is tasking him with assisting in winter recruitment.

Spurs want to bolster manager Ange Postecoglou’s squad without breaking the bank.

One who Paratici is said to have identified is Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci.