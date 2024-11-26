Tribal Football
Newcastle defender Hall: West Ham defeat tough to take
Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall was not happy with the outcome of their Premier League game on Monday.

The Magpies lost 2-0 at home to West Ham United, going down to Tomas Soucek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka goals.

While Hall admits they have to defend better, he felt their attacking play merited goals.

He stated post-game:  "It's a really difficult one to take. It was a massive game for us. We'd have been two points off second if we won.

"It was a frustrating game for us. We had a lot of the ball. When you are on top, you have to find a way to put the ball in the net, which we didn't do today.

"We know we can score goals. This season, we've defended better than we've attacked. But last season, we attacked better than we defended. It's about doing both.

"My message to the fans is to stick with us. Everyone works so hard throughout the week."

 

