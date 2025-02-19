Paqueta breaks down in West Ham training

Brazilian Lucas Paqueta suffered a fresh ankle injury during West Ham training.

The severity is unclear, but Standard Sport reported that he looked devastated as he withdrew early from a session at Rush Green on Tuesday.

Advertisement Advertisement

He will now be assessed by the club’s medical staff.

The Brazilian had been regaining form under Graham Potter, making another sidelined spell a major blow for the manager.

Paqueta played a key role this season, recently returning from a minor knock to complete the full 90 minutes in Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Brentford.

If the injury proves serious, Carlos Soler is expected to deputize, as he has done earlier this season.