Paqueta breaks down in West Ham training

Ansser Sadiq
Brazilian Lucas Paqueta suffered a fresh ankle injury during West Ham training.

The severity is unclear, but Standard Sport reported that he looked devastated as he withdrew early from a session at Rush Green on Tuesday.

He will now be assessed by the club’s medical staff.

The Brazilian had been regaining form under Graham Potter, making another sidelined spell a major blow for the manager.

Paqueta played a key role this season, recently returning from a minor knock to complete the full 90 minutes in Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Brentford.

If the injury proves serious, Carlos Soler is expected to deputize, as he has done earlier this season.

