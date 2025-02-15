Ajer happy Brentford "held strong" for victory at West Ham

Brentford defender Kristoffer Ajer says victory at West Ham was deserved.

The Bees won 1-0 at London stadium thanks to Kevin Schade's strike.

Advertisement Advertisement

“To keep a clean sheet away from home in the Premier League is always fantastic," said the defender.

“We started the game so well and we should have been a few more goals up (at half-time). We have to give credit to them, they were good in the second half but we held strong.

“We knew that the second half was going to be tough but we stuck in and got the three points."