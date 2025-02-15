Tribal Football
Brentford boss Frank hoping Van den Berg injury not serious
Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits Sepp van den Berg may've collected a knee injury in victory at West Ham.

However, there is hope the setback is  minor.

“There’s no real news yet. He came off... it could be a minor knee injury but he walked off the pitch," said the Bees boss.

“Hopefully it’s nothing bad but we’ll assess him over the next couple of days.”

He added, “Big credit to the team for digging in - I would’ve liked the second goal to kill the game, but we got over the line with a 1-0 and a good clean sheet.”

