Brentford boss Frank on matchwinner Schade: More and more good things from him

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is delighted with the form of Kevin Schade.

Schade was the matchwinner for victory at West Ham on Saturday.

Frank said, "We see more and more good things from him. He grows into the role.

"He plays, and it is important that he has been training regularly for many months."

Schade has played 61 games for Brentford and contributed 10 goals.