Panteleev: Wenger was keen on Mitryushkin for Arsenal

Panteleev: Wenger was keen on Mitryushkin for Arsenal

Former Spartak Moscow star Vladislav Panteleev says Arsenal were keen on goalkeeper Anton Mitryushkin.

The Russia international has just signed with Lokomotiv Moscow.

Advertisement Advertisement

Panteleev told Sport24: "I was one of the first to learn about Anton's move to Lokomotiv - and I was very happy, he deserved it with his work.

"A hard-working and talented guy. He had a tryout with Monaco, there was an option with Nantes. I even heard through agents that (Arsene) Wenger was interested in Anton.

"He would have made it in Europe if not for an injury in Sion. He lived wildly."