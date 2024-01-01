Panteleev: Wenger was keen on Mitryushkin for Arsenal

Tribal Football
Former Spartak Moscow star Vladislav Panteleev says Arsenal were keen on goalkeeper Anton Mitryushkin.

The Russia international has just signed with Lokomotiv Moscow.

Panteleev told Sport24:  "I was one of the first to learn about Anton's move to Lokomotiv - and I was very happy, he deserved it with his work.

"A hard-working and talented guy. He had a tryout with Monaco, there was an option with Nantes. I even heard through agents that (Arsene) Wenger was interested in Anton.

"He would have made it in Europe if not for an injury in Sion. He lived wildly."

