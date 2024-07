Arsenal reviving plans for Wolves winger Neto

Arsenal are reviving plans for Wolves winger Pedro Neto.

In the market for a wide player, Gunners chief Edu has had Neto on his shortlist as a long-term target.

Football.London says Edu is prepared to bid for the Portugal international this summer.

Arsenal made enquiries after Neto in January and were quoted £60m to buy.

However, Wolves are now prepared to sell for £50m with the need raise cash to ease FFP concerns.