Arsenal ready to splash out big to land Sporting CP striker Gyokeres

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres could be heading back to England this summer.
The Swedish centre forward is a hot property after a fantastic season in Portugal.
However, he may now have an offer from Premier League runners up Arsenal.
Per Leonino, Arsenal are ready to pay a mega fee to bring in Gyokeres to London.
The source states that Arsenal will go as high as the player’s £85 million release clause.
The Gunners may have to sell the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus to fund such a purchase.