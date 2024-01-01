Arsenal ready to splash out big to land Sporting CP striker Gyokeres

Tribal Football
Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres could be heading back to England this summer.

The Swedish centre forward is a hot property after a fantastic season in Portugal.

However, he may now have an offer from Premier League runners up Arsenal.

Per Leonino, Arsenal are ready to pay a mega fee to bring in Gyokeres to London.

The source states that Arsenal will go as high as the player’s £85 million release clause.

The Gunners may have to sell the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus to fund such a purchase.

